6 Feared Dead As Boat Overturns In Dam Backwaters Of Pune, Search On

A search operation was underway on Wednesday with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local administration, Indapur tehsildar Shrikant Patil said.

Photo: PTI
Six persons, including two children, were feared after a boat they were on capsized in the Ujani dam backwaters in Maharashtra's Pune district. on Tuesday evening.

The boat carrying seven people overturned following strong winds and rains, officials said.



The victims included three men, a woman and two children, Patil added.

The boat service operates between Kalashi and Bhugav villages, he said.

An officer of the assistant police inspector-rank, who was among the seven persons on the boat, swam to safety, the official said.

