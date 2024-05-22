Six persons, including two children, were feared after a boat they were on capsized in the Ujani dam backwaters in Maharashtra's Pune district. on Tuesday evening.
The boat carrying seven people overturned following strong winds and rains, officials said.
A search operation was underway on Wednesday with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local administration, Indapur tehsildar Shrikant Patil said.
The victims included three men, a woman and two children, Patil added.
The boat service operates between Kalashi and Bhugav villages, he said.
An officer of the assistant police inspector-rank, who was among the seven persons on the boat, swam to safety, the official said.