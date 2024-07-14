National

Puja Khedkar Row: Retired Bureaucrat Father Says Her Daughter Is ‘Victim Of Conspiracy’

Puja Khedkar Row: Retired bureaucrat Dilip Khedkar also said his wife Manorama had carried the weapon for self-defence and that she had permission to possess the gun.

PTI
IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar’s father has come in support of her daughter saying she was “victim of conspiracy” hatched by “someone”. Khedkar is facing probe for alleged misuse of power and violation of rules of appointment

Khedkar’s father Dilip Khedkar, who is a retired bureaucrat defended his daughter said her disability certificate was legitimate.

Puja Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided a separate cabin, car, residential quarters and a peon. - X/@Normal_2610
Controversial IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Joins Duty In Washim After Transfer

BY Outlook Web Desk

“There are many kinds of disabilities. Puja suffers from vision impairment, which is more than 40 per cent. Therefore she fulfils 40% criteria of the disability,” he said, as per HT report.

He also said “medical experts on a panel had verified her disabilities before issuing the certificate”.

Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar | - X/@sathyashrii
Puja Khedkar Row: Trainee IAS Calls Navi Mumbai DCP To Release Relative Accused Of Theft

BY Outlook Web Desk

Khedkar also said his daughter has “a certain category of mental illness which was also verified by medical professionals before the disability certificate was issued”.

Responding to a video clip of his wife brandishing a firearm on a disputed Mulshi farmland, which went viral on social media, following which an FIR was registered by the police, Khedkar insisted that the land belonged to the family.

“We officially purchased the land from another family and now they are creating hurdles for us,” he was quoted as saying.

He added the family has issued a statement in this regards through advocate Ravindra Sutar, which stated Khedkar’s wife Manorama had carried the weapon for self-defence and that she had permission to possess the gun.

On question of his daughter’s recent transfer from Pune to Washim, after she was blamed of high handedness in office by Pune district collector. Khedkar said: “Things are not as they seem from the outside. Only we know what happened at the collector’s office and how he behaved with us.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
  2. Jersey Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Final
  3. Croatia Vs Germany Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Third Place Play-Off
  4. Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024 Final Half-Time Show Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shakira's Performance During Argentina Vs Colombia Game
  2. Copa America 2024: 'We Need To Be The Best Colombia To Beat Argentina', Nestor Lorenzo Acknowledges
  3. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Hopes Angel Di Maria Signs Off With 'Another Goal' In Final Game
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Kane Admits 'I'd Swap Everything' For Final Glory
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: England Must Win To Earn 'Respect Of The Footballing World', Gareth Southgate Insists
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova's Maiden Title At All England Club Marks Best Day Of Her Life
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini To 'Keep Smiling' Despite Consecutive Grand Slam Final Losses
  4. Krejcikova Vs Paolini, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Beats Italian To Claim Maiden Title At All England Club - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen's Singles Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP In By-Poll Elections; Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. Weather Wrap: Rains Lash Mumbai, IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For Maharashtra; ‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Several States
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Retired Bureaucrat Father Says Her Daughter Is ‘Victim Of Conspiracy’
  5. The ISRO Espionage Case: Nambi Narayanan’s 30-Year Struggle For Justice
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. Trump Rally Shooting: Biden Dials Trump After Assassination Attempt; Gunman, 1 Spectator Dead | Top Points
  2. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Why Are Angry Birds On The Beach Disrupting Drones Deployed To Monitor Sharks?
  5. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
World News
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Israeli Strike Targets The Hamas Military Commander And Kills At Least 90 In Southern Gaza
  3. Trump Rally Shooting: Biden Dials Trump After Assassination Attempt; Gunman, 1 Spectator Dead | Top Points
  4. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  5. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 Highlights: INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election; Facebook Lifts Restrictions On Trump
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News Highlights: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini To Win Wimbledon Women's Singles Final