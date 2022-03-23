Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Puducherry Registers Single COVID-19 Case

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.23 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively.

Puducherry Registers Single COVID-19 Case
COVID cases in Pondicherry.(Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 7:07 pm

Puducherry, which registered nil COVID-19 cases in the last two days, reported only one coronavirus case on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,65,773.
       

In a release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the solitary case was identified in the Puducherry region. The department has tested 441 samples in the last 24 hours.
       

Sriramulu said there are 10 active cases who are all recovering in-home quarantine. While two patients recovered, the overall recoveries were 1,63,801. He said there was no new fatality today, and the toll remained unchanged at 1,962.
       

Related stories

Kerala Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Tourists

MHA Ends COVID-19 Containment Measures From Mar 31; Wearing Of Face Mask To Continue

South African Cricketer Zubayr Hamza Tests Positive For Banned Substance

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.23 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively.
       

Sriramulu said the health department has administered 16,19,376 doses so far, which comprised 9,37,956 first doses, 6,67,939 second doses and 13,481 booster doses.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Test Covid-19 Positive Pondicherry Puducherry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

Kerala Records 702 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 61 Deaths

Kerala Records 702 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 61 Deaths