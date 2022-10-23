Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM Extend Diwali Wishes

In her message on the eve of the festival, Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana said the cultural aspects of the country get focused during the festival of lights. She said the country was on the path to stupendous growth and the festival was a highlight of focusing the talents of the people.

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM Extend Diwali Wishes
Puducherry Lt Governor, CM Extend Diwali Wishes PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 7:25 pm

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to the people of the union territory.

In her message on the eve of the festival, Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana said the cultural aspects of the country get focused during the festival of lights. She said the country was on the path to stupendous growth and the festival was a highlight of focusing the talents of the people.

The Chief Minister, in his message said the festival of lights was bringing to fore the traditions and cultural features which are 'intertwined in the lives of the people.' He said the celebration of the festival marked the defeat of the evil and spread of joy and happiness.

Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, the member of Rajya Sabha from Puducherry S Selvaganapathy,  former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, AIADMK convenor A Anbalagan and leaders of various political parties were among those who wished the people on the eve of the festival of lights.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Puducherry Lt Governor Puducherry Government Politics Diwali Festive Season Tamilisai Soundararajan Puducherry

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained