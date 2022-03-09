Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Puducherry Adds 8 New Covid-19 Cases

The UT has 29 active coronavirus cases comprising three patients recovering in hospitals and the remaining 26 patients in home quarantine.

Puducherry Adds 8 New Covid-19 Cases
COVID-19 in Puducherry. (Represenattaional image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 7:59 pm

Puducherry registered eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday raising the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,65,756. In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the eight new cases identified out of 608 samples were reported from Karaikal (six) and Mahe (two).
       

Puducherry and Yanam regions reported no fresh case in the last 24 hours, the Director said. The UT has 29 active coronavirus cases comprising three patients recovering in hospitals and the remaining 26 patients in-home quarantine.
       

Sriramulu said five patients recovered from the infection and were discharged during the last 24 hours, while the overall recoveries in the UT were 1,63,765.
       

Related stories

Four New Cases Push Arunachal's COVID Tally To 64,475

Delhi Experiences Sunny, Clear Morning; Air Quality 'moderate'

Live Results Of Assembly Elections 2022: Where To Get Live Streaming Of Analysis, News Updates And All You Wanted To Know

He said no new fatality was reported from any of the four regions during the last 24 hours as the death toll remained unchanged at 1,962. The health department has tested 22,21,274 samples so far and has found 18,66,052 samples out of them to be negative.
       

The test positivity rate was 1.32 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively. The health department has administered 15,99,515 doses across the UT so far comprising 9,32,623 first doses, 6,54,129 second doses and 12,763 booster doses, the Director said. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National It Compant COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Vaccination Pondicherry Puducherry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Exit Polls 2022: How Accurate Are Exit Polls In India? All You Need To Know

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins

Assembly Election 2022: Satta Bazaar Goes With BJP But With Lower Margins