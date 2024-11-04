Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court

The High Court went on to observe that the subordinate court should not have accepted this as evidence “primarily because there has been a clear invasion of the privacy right of the wife”. “It is obvious that the husband had stealthily obtained the information pertaining to the call history of his wife. He was not the owner of the mobile device or the registered user of the SIM card. He had clandestine custody of the same for probably a brief while. There has been a clear breach of the privacy of the wife,” stated Justice G R Swaminathan, the Judge of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. The court further stated that each spouse is entitled to a separate life, distinct from the shared matrimonial life.