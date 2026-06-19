Principal booked overuse of pakistani song at school event he says its from turkish tv serial

Principal Booked Overuse of ‘Pakistani’ Song at School Event, He Says it’s from Turkish TV Serial

P PTI Published at: 19 June 2026 12:24 pm

A case has been registered against the principal and two teachers over the alleged performance of a Pakistani song during a school programme in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, even though they claimed that it was music from a Turkish TV serial

P PTI Published at: 19 June 2026 12:24 pm

Principal Booked Overuse of ‘Pakistani’ Song at School Event, He Says it’s from Turkish TV Serial