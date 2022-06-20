Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Modi Will Die Hitler's Death': Congress Leader Subodh Kant Sahai's Statement Triggers Controversy

The Congress party has distanced itself from Subodh Kant Sahai comments in which he also called Modi a 'dictator' and Centre a government of 'looters'.

'Modi Will Die Hitler's Death': Congress Leader Subodh Kant Sahai's Statement Triggers Controversy
Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai Facebook/Subodh Kant Sahai

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 4:41 pm

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behaving like Adolf Hitler and "will die like Hitler" if he follows the path of the German dictator, leading to his party distancing from the statement and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) slamming his "hateful" comments. 

Congress veteran and communications cheif Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi, without naming Sahai, that the party does not agree with inappropriate comments on the prime minister. 

He said, "The Congress party will keep fighting against Modi government's dictatorial ideology and anti-public policies, but we do not agree with any inappropriate comments on the prime minister. Our struggle will only continue with Gandhian principles and mediums."

Speaking at the Congress party's 'Satyagraha' protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Sahai had dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation as a government of "looters". 

He had said, "This is a government of looters. Modi is acting like a ringmaster and has adopted the role of a dictator. I feel he has even surpassed Hitler. Hitler had also created an organisation called 'Khaki' from within the army. If Modi follows Hitler's path, he will die like Hitler, remember this."

Related stories

Nagpur Congress Leader Makes Offensive Comments On PM; BJP To File Police Complaint

In response to Sahai's comments, the BJP asserted that people's love for Modi has been increasing as is the Opposition party's "hatred" for him. 

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited several instances of Congress leaders' objectionable comments against Modi over the years and asked Congress if it has expelled or taken any disciplinary action against anyone. He said there are more than 80 such instances.

The Congress party claims the Agnipath scheme is "anti-youth" and will "destroy" the Army. The party's protest is also against what it termed as "vendetta politics" of the Centre against Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case. 

Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers would be recruited for four years, after which only 25 per cent would be retained on permanent service and the rest would be let go. The soldiers released after four years would not get any pension and any other post-service benefits. Violence has erupted in nationwide protests against the scheme as people are miffed over the lack of job security and benefits in the scheme like pension and lifelong healthcare. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Congress Leader Subodh Kant Sahai Adolf Hitler Agnipath Scheme Rahul Gandhi National Herald Money Laundering
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming