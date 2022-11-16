Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PRI Polls: Lift MCI From 18 Districts Where Election Process Was Over, Says SEC

Pris is being voted for in 18 districts where the Model Code of Conduct has been lifted, a senior poll official said.

PRI Polls: Lift MCI From 18 Districts Where Election Process Was Over, Says SEC
PRI Polls: Lift MCI From 18 Districts Where Election Process Was Over, Says SEC Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 8:29 pm

A letter has been written to the Haryana government regarding the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct in 18 districts where polls for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) were completed, a senior poll official said here on Wednesday.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that with the lifting of MCI, the development and administrative work will go on smoothly in these 18 districts. 

The PRIs elections will be held in Faridabad, Palwal, Hisar, and Fatehabad on November 22 and November 25, hence the model code of conduct (MCI) will remain in force in these districts, Singh said in an official statement here.

He said the elections of PRIs are being held in three phases. In the first two phases, polls for the posts of Panch, Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti members, and Zilla Parishad members have already been held in 18 districts.

"A letter has been sent to the Chief Secretary to lift the model code of conduct in the 18 districts where the PRI polls have been held so that development works and administrative works can be restarted there,” Dhanpat Singh said.

He said in the third phase, the elections will be held in Faridabad, Palwal, Hisar, and Fatehabad. Voting for the post of Panchayat Samiti members and Zilla Parishad members will be held on November 22, while elections for the post of Panch and Sarpanch will be held on November 25.

After the completion of the polling of all three phases of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state, the results of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will be declared on November 27 while the results of the election for posts of Panches and Sarpanches be declared on the day of voting itself. 

Related stories

Cong Retains Hold Over Nagpur Zilla Parishad, Wins Posts Of President, Vice-President

Odisha: BJD Wins 268 Of 300 Zilla Parishad Seats, Congress, BJP At 14 Each

Odisha: BJD Wins 268 Of 300 Zilla Parishad Seats, Congress, BJP At 14 Each

Tags

National PRI Polls Model Code Of Conduct Elections Faridabad Palwal Hisar Fatehabad Zilla Parishad
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers