PRI Polls: Lift MCI From 18 Districts Where Election Process Was Over, Says SEC

A letter has been written to the Haryana government regarding the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct in 18 districts where polls for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) were completed, a senior poll official said here on Wednesday.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that with the lifting of MCI, the development and administrative work will go on smoothly in these 18 districts.

The PRIs elections will be held in Faridabad, Palwal, Hisar, and Fatehabad on November 22 and November 25, hence the model code of conduct (MCI) will remain in force in these districts, Singh said in an official statement here.

He said the elections of PRIs are being held in three phases. In the first two phases, polls for the posts of Panch, Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti members, and Zilla Parishad members have already been held in 18 districts.

"A letter has been sent to the Chief Secretary to lift the model code of conduct in the 18 districts where the PRI polls have been held so that development works and administrative works can be restarted there,” Dhanpat Singh said.

He said in the third phase, the elections will be held in Faridabad, Palwal, Hisar, and Fatehabad. Voting for the post of Panchayat Samiti members and Zilla Parishad members will be held on November 22, while elections for the post of Panch and Sarpanch will be held on November 25.

After the completion of the polling of all three phases of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state, the results of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will be declared on November 27 while the results of the election for posts of Panches and Sarpanches be declared on the day of voting itself.