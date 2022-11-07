Press Freedom: Impact Of Press Unions And Bodies In India

Enraged by the search and seizure operations at the homes of The Wire's founding editors by the Delhi Police Crime Branch that was acting on an FIR filed by Amit Malviya, Chief of the BJP-IT cell, several press bodies and associations, issued press statements, strongly condemning the act. These bodies also uploaded the statements printed on A4 size sheets onto on their official social media handles. These included the Editors Guild of India, Press Club of India, Mumbai Press Club, Brihanmumbai Union of Journalists (BUJ) and People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ), Press Association, Working News Cameraman Association, Indian Journalist Union, Digipub News India Foundation, Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), among others.

Press bodies, associations and clubs, even condemned recent instances of injustice against fellow scribes Siddique Kappan, Fahad Shah, Mohammad Zubair languishing in jail; Pulitzer awardee Sanna Irshad Mattoo; or slain leftist rationalists and writers Gauri Lankesh, and many others in the recent past. With India’s ranking dropped from 142 to 150 per World Press Freedom Index 2022, after increasing reports of attacks, surveillance or ‘snoop gate’ following the Narendra Modi government coming to power, these bodies have increasingly become embroiled in other battles for the protection and security of their members and the fraternity at large.

Increasing hurdles

Journalism over the last 20 years has become a largely unorganised sector, as most journalists are contractual employees. Moreover, the government recently scrapped the Working Journalists Act 1955 and the Fixation of wages Act 1956, without providing any alternative wage board structure. It enforced the 2021 Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, which critics point is a ploy to control the digital news, social media, and OTT platforms that began to thrive in the lockdown.

Covid protocols that restricted entry into the Parliament still persist, and so journalists assigned to cover Parliament news are increasingly finding their access barred. Also, after the Centre exercised its discretionary powers to introduce new rules governing the Press Council of India Act, 1978, the Press Council while forming its new committee abjudicated journalist bodies and newspapers with an all-India presence, and has opened doors for registered bodies like press clubs that only present in only one state.

In Heydays

Till almost two decades ago, press unions had far more impact. After Independence, the Indian Federation of Working Journalists was the first organisation formed by the first press commission after independence. The first press commission also constituted the Press Council and was instrumental in ensuring journalists received due accreditation. Around the same time, in 1950, the Press Club of India was founded, and like other bodies, most of its founding fathers were part of the freedom movement.

Around 30 years ago, the Indian Journalists Union (IJU), the largest all-India body comprising a federation of state unions of journalists and associations like BUJ, DUJ, KWJU, came into being. All-India bodies like Working News Cameramen's Association (WNCA) were formed in the late 1980s after electronic media persons like photojournalists found the issues they faced on the field varied from print journalists. While IJU is based on the registrar of trade union act, WNCA is registered under the Association Act and is not a union. The above is a rudimentary outline, as due to a lack of proper documentation, details of the origin and timeline of countless other press bodies in India, are still vague.

Unlike their situation today, where their repeated protests mostly fall on deaf ears, these bodies in their heydays could make or break an organisation.

SN Sinha, President, Head of the WNCA, recalls one year in the 90s, on Budget Day, all dailies in Delhi went on strike so the next day not a single newspaper came out in print! It was before the advent of television in India, and for the public, newspapers was sacrosanct. Delhi journalists, like Sinha, part of DJU then, took the call after the then Labour Minister, PA Sagma, and the government showed no inclination to provide a fresh wage structure after every five years as stated in the 1955 Act.

“On Budget Day, the phones kept ringing, pressurising us to end the strike, but we stood our ground. At the 11th hour, just before announcing the Budget, the Parliament announced the constitution of a new wage structure, and we were called again to end the strike. But the strike was already on since morning as, offices were shut, and journalists were at their homes. That year, the budget news was printed a day later.”

When an FIR was filed against journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who exposed a government school in Mirzapur for serving roti with salt as mid-day meal, Sinha and other journalists protested at the district attorney’s office and immediately the case was withdrawn. After photojournalists Mohammad Akbar and son, fell off a scooter, and the latter suffered brain haemorrhage, the DUJ pressurised the government to dip into a journalist welfare fund, and finally Rs 1.50 lakh was granted as compensation. After a DSP smashed the camera of a PTI journalist, WNCA immediately met and pressurised the police commissioner and home minister, and the Delhi police had to pay the scribe for his camera.

Veteran journalist K Sreenivas Reddy, President of IJU, recalls the time when the wage boards were in place that allowed a working journalist a good work-life balance. Apart from what the pay structure should be in nine categories of media houses, the Act stated “all working journalists should have six working hours, and not eight, and that the ones on night duty, would have a five and a half hours shift. Reporters and cameramen would have to be given just one assignment till they completed it, before moving on to the next,” chuckles Reddy.

The Andhra Union of Working Journalists, which Reddy is part of, fought and successfully brought back Andhra Jyothi, now the state’s No. 2 daily, which had closed down due to fraudulent management practices. It also took Eenadu, Telangana’s leading daily, from labour court to Supreme Court in an 11-year fight and won it on behalf of 11 staff members that the paper had to reappoint and compensate by paying more than a crore.

By eliminating predefined wage structures, “the fourth estate no longer exists. By the earlier enactment, if an editor or working journalist disapproved of the editorial policy of the establishment and quit, they would immediately receive all statuary benefits. Now those rights don’t exist. Journalists now are equated to sales representatives in labour courts. The government doesn’t want to see the existence of the fourth estate. And as with manufacturing soap, the management treats the newspaper/magazine like a product,” says Reddy.

Pillar of support

During the pandemic, when journalists received the pink slip, became Covid infected, and needed hospitalisation, IJU, and WNCA pursued the state and central government to offer compensation to the next of kin. WNCA biannually hosts a photography exhibition at the Lalit Kala Akademi.

Press Club of India brings out 25K copies of a monthly magazine called Scribes News. For the first time in 42 years, all 21 managing committee members on Umakant Lakhera’s panel won the elections, and created history, “because we worked hard, organised free vaccines to journalists, their families, drivers, maids, Irrespective of my position in the press club, I am always fighting for a cause. Many journalists have built themselves in the Press Club, because of constantly learning, and meeting each other.” Pune’s FTII faculty organised two training courses with press club members “to empower our journalists with technical training, so they can become YouTubers, make websites, and such,” adds Lakhera.

Fight ahead

In light of the above, the bodies have demanded for an umbrella body to replace Press Council and Media Council that create a link between print, broadcast, digital and cable media. A joint statement by the National Alliance of Journalists (NAJ) and the DUJ in 2020, emphasised the need for a Media Commission that would include media persons, judiciary and other experts that could analyse the media, problems of monopoly and cross-media holdings, lack of revenue model other than government and private advertising, etc.

Can unions return to past glory?

Despite unions weakening and curbs continuing on press freedom, veteran journalists are positive the tides will turn. “Nobody expected this country to get independence after 200 years of British rule. The IT industry had no unions after the phase of liberalisation, privatisation, globalisation, but now unions are back in that sector,” says Reddy. Even if young journalists are not aware of the golden era of unionization, the fact that many of them are speaking up without fear on a number of issues means there is hope, “because they are taking ethical positions, and not as part of any organisations”, feels Geeta Seshu, co-founder of the voluntary, non-funded organisation, Free Speech Collective, and member of the Brihamumbai Journalists Union.

“I believe unions will come back. We may have weakened in metros, but in smaller places, we are much stronger. Initially, people enjoyed increased salaries brought by the contract system, but are now feeling the pinch. The US has only contractual employees, but also very strong associations and unions with fixed wage structures, and if you are not a member of the photojournalist association there, you will not get a job. This system exists in many European countries, and I hope it comes to India as well,” says SN Sinha.

On October 29, 30 and 31, around 300 journalists attended IJU’s national conference in Chennai that passed 14 resolutions, including wage revision. The organisation will dedicate one day in January 2023 as All India Save Journalism Day. “India’s journalism, democracy is in danger. When journalism dies, democracy will die,” concludes Reddy.

