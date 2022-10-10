President To Arrive In Tripura On Wednesday For Two-Day Visit

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate several development projects in Tripura during her two-day visit to the northeastern state on Wednesday, officials said.

The President is scheduled to land at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here on Wednesday at 11.15 am. It will be Murmu's first visit to the state after becoming the President.

During the visit, Murmu will flag off Guwahati to Kolkata express up to Agartala and extension of Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Satabdi express up to Khongsang (Manipur) with new LHB rake and Vistadome coach, they said.

She will also dedicate the trans-shiftment yard which was built at Nischintapur, crossing point of Indo-Bangla railway project to the nation, six km away from the state capital by video link. The President is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Pushbanta Palace Museum and National Law University at Narsinghgarh in West Tripura district.

The state government plans to develop Pushbanta Palace which was built by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Mankya Bahadur in 1917 into a digital museum. Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore stayed at the palace during his visits to Tripura. The Pushbanta palace was the official residence of the Governor till April 2018.

Murmu will be given a civic reception by the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) at Town Hall where Chief Minister Manik Saha, Mayor Dipak Majumder and cabinet ministers will remain present. The President is likely to meet political leaders, dignitaries and general public.

The president is scheduled to visit Udaipur to offer prayer to Tripureswari temple on October 13 and will leave the state for Guwahati at 1.10 pm. Security has been beefed up in Agartala and its vicinity in view of the President’s visit to the state.

"A high level security team from Delhi has already arrived here to oversee the security arrangement for the President's visit. They visited the programme venues to review the security measures taken by the state police. They are in touch with senior police officers for better coordination", said a senior police officer.

(With PTI Inputs)