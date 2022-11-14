Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

President Murmu To Visit Jharkhand On Tuesday

On the same day, she will address a 'Janjatiya Samagam' at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh organised by the state government to mark 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

President Droupadi Murmu speaks after taking oath in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Jharkhand. PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 7:39 pm

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Jharkhand on Tuesday to pay tributes to revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. She will visit Ulihatu village, the birth place of Birsa Munda, the statement issued on Monday said.

On the same day, she will address a 'Janjatiya Samagam' at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh organised by the state government to mark 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

In the evening, the president will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan, Bhopal and virtually lay the foundation stones for projects of the defence, and road transport and highways ministries. On November 16, Murmu will address a women's self-help groups' sammelan in Bhopal before returning to Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National President Murmu Visit Jharkhand Tuesday Janjatiya Samagam Shahdol Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Foundation Stones Self-help Groups Sammelan Civic Reception
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi