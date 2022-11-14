President Murmu To Visit Jharkhand On Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Jharkhand on Tuesday to pay tributes to revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. She will visit Ulihatu village, the birth place of Birsa Munda, the statement issued on Monday said.

On the same day, she will address a 'Janjatiya Samagam' at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh organised by the state government to mark 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

In the evening, the president will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan, Bhopal and virtually lay the foundation stones for projects of the defence, and road transport and highways ministries. On November 16, Murmu will address a women's self-help groups' sammelan in Bhopal before returning to Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)