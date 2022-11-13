Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Home National

President Murmu's Jharkhand Visit Rescheduled To Tuesday

The President is not coming on Monday. The revised schedule of her visit is awaited, a senior state official said.

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 10:52 pm

President Droupadi Murmu's Jharkhand visit has been rescheduled and she may now arrive on Tuesday, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier, officials had said that the former Jharkhand governor would arrive at Deoghar airport on Monday afternoon and offer prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham temple. 

The Deoghar administration had ensured elaborate security arrangements in view of her visit and barred the entry of devotees to the temple from 9 am to 3.30 pm.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said the President's Deoghar visit has been cancelled.

The President may also not take part in the state function of Jharkhand Foundation Day at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi on Tuesday. 

However, she is likely to visit Birsa Munda's village Ulihatu in Khunti district on the occasion of the legendary tribal freedom fighter's birth anniversary on Tuesday, another official said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Sinha told PTI, "The President is going to Khunti but her visit to Morabadi Ground has been cancelled."

However, reasons for rescheduling of the President's visit is yet to be known.

Preparations were underway in full swing on Sunday for Murmu's first visit to the state after becoming the President.

Roads from Ranchi Airport to Raj Bhavan were cleaned, street lights repaired, dividers freshly painted, and unwarranted banners and hoardings removed, an official said.

"The vegetable market near Raj Bhavan shall remain shut on Monday and Tuesday," Ranchi Additional Municipal Commissioner Kunwar Singh Pahan said.

-With PTI Input

