Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

President Murmu Congratulates Lawn Bowls Team For Winning Gold At Commonwealth Games

President Draupadi Murmu has congratulated the Indian lawn bowls team for winning the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

undefined
President Draupadi Murmu PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 10:13 pm

 President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated the Indian lawn bowls team for winning the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal, a day after getting the country hooked on the rarely-followed game with its inspiring show. The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

Related stories

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur Claims Silver

PM Modi Lauds Historic Gold Won By Lawn Bowls Team At Commonwealth Games

PM Modi Meets President Draupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

"Your resolve in the see-saw battle for victory in the finals made the country proud and inspired every Indian," Murmu tweeted. "Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki & Nayanmoni Saikia for doing the unprecedented by winning the gold medal in lawn bowls at #CommonwealthGames," the President said. 

Tags

National Draupadi Murmu Indian Lawn Bowls Commonwealth Games Birmingham
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Highlights: Shushila Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Increase India's Medal Count

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Highlights: Shushila Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Increase India's Medal Count