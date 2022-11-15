Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Home National

President Droupadi Murmu Greets People Of Jharkhand On State's Foundation Day

"Johar Jharkhand! On the State Foundation Day, I extend my warm greetings to all the residents of Jharkhand! I want the people of Jharkhand to establish new dimensions of eco-friendly development by cherishing their culture, traditions and customs," the president tweeted in Hindi. 

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu PTI

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 10:13 am

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day and hoped that they will establish new dimensions of eco-friendly development by cherishing their culture.

Jharkhand was formed on this day in 2000 after being carved out of Bihar. 

"Johar Jharkhand! On the State Foundation Day, I extend my warm greetings to all the residents of Jharkhand! I want the people of Jharkhand to establish new dimensions of eco-friendly development by cherishing their culture, traditions and customs," the president tweeted in Hindi. 


(With PTI Inputs)

