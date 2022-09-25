Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Poppy Seeds Worth Rs 1.75 cr Seized At Tamil Nadu Port

A consignment of over 10 metric tonnes of poppy seeds worth Rs 1.75 crore that was being smuggled into India in the name of white cement was seized at Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin port, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Saturday.

Poppy flower
Poppy flower

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 7:26 am

A consignment of over 10 metric tonnes of poppy seeds worth Rs 1.75 crore that was being smuggled into India in the name of white cement was seized at Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin port, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Saturday.

The poppy seeds were concealed in gunny bags in a container ship that came from Malaysia, DRI sources told PTI.

The consignment, which was to be delivered to a Madurai-based firm, was seized on the basis of specific inputs, they said.

"Poppy seeds (opium) are prohibited items for import from Malaysia," an official said, adding that an investigation is underway.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National 10 Metric Tonnes Gunny Bags Madurai-based Firm Poppy Seeds Worth Rs 1.75 Crore Smuggled Into India Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin Port Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Uttarakhand: BJP Leader's Son And Two Others Arrested For Killing Receptionist; Illegal Resort Demolished On CM Dhami's Order

Uttarakhand: BJP Leader's Son And Two Others Arrested For Killing Receptionist; Illegal Resort Demolished On CM Dhami's Order