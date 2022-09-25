Poppy Seeds Worth Rs 1.75 cr Seized At Tamil Nadu Port

A consignment of over 10 metric tonnes of poppy seeds worth Rs 1.75 crore that was being smuggled into India in the name of white cement was seized at Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin port, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Saturday.

The poppy seeds were concealed in gunny bags in a container ship that came from Malaysia, DRI sources told PTI.

The consignment, which was to be delivered to a Madurai-based firm, was seized on the basis of specific inputs, they said.

"Poppy seeds (opium) are prohibited items for import from Malaysia," an official said, adding that an investigation is underway.

