Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Pondy Logs 44 New COVID-19 Cases

On Thursday, Puducherry reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall tally to 1,74,559, a senior Health Department official said.

Pondy Logs 44 New COVID-19 Cases
Pondy Logs 44 New COVID-19 Cases PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 5:57 pm

Puducherry reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall tally to 1,74,559, a senior Health Department official said here on Thursday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 44 cases surfaced after examination of 1,080 samples in the last 24 hours, ending at 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 34 out of the 44 new cases, while Karaikal reported six and Yanam four cases. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala had no fresh case of viral infection, the Director said.

Sriramulu said the active cases were 329 which comprised five patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 324 in-home quarantine.

Eighty-three patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,256.

The Director said no fresh fatality occurred during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,974.

The test positivity rate was 4.07 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.68 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 22,21,145 doses which comprised 9,93,147 first doses, 8,51,468 second doses, and 3,76,530 booster doses.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Diagnostic Lab Asked To Pay Rs 15,000 To Man Who Missed Flight Due To Wrong Date In Covid-19 Test Report

Odisha Logs 180 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19 Update: India Records 4,272 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload In Country Declines To 40,750

Tags

National Pondicherry Puducherry Health Department Official Statement COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 India Kerala
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st T20I: India Aim To Start On A High Vs Proteas

1st T20I: India Aim To Start On A High Vs Proteas

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK