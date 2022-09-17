Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Polio Vaccination In 21 Rajasthan Districts On Sunday

A total of 36,839 polio booths would be set up in the designated districts, the official said. He said that 4,452 transit teams and 6,424 mobile teams have been constituted and more than 1 lakh health workers have been given the responsibility. 

Polio vaccination
Polio vaccination Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 8:00 pm

Over 69 lakh children in 21 districts of Rajasthan will be administered polio vaccine on Sunday under the Pulse Polio campaign, an official said. He said that children up to 5 years of age would be vaccinated.

In the first phase of the National Pulse Polio Vaccination sub-campaign on June 19, polio doses were given in four districts--  Alwar, Barmer, Bharatpur and Jodhpur, Health Secretary Dr Prithvi said in a statement on Saturday.

In the second phase on Sunday, 21 districts including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Nagaur, Sirohi, Tonk, Jaipur-2, Bundi, Sikar, Banswara, Alwar, Barmer, Bharatpur and Jodhpur will be covered, he said.

A total of 36,839 polio booths would be set up in the designated districts, the official said. He said that 4,452 transit teams and 6,424 mobile teams have been constituted and more than 1 lakh health workers have been given the responsibility. 

Under the campaign, vaccines will be given at booths on Sunday and for the next two days, doses will be given door-to-door.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Polio Vaccination 21 Rajasthan Districts Pulse Polio Campaign Health Secretary Dr Prithvi Ajmer Bhilwara Bikaner Churu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species