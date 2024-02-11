National

Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan

Additional Superintendent of Police, Jhunjhunu, Girdhari Lal Sharma said Krishna Kumar (45) was posted in Jhunjhunu prison as the in-charge of the weapon store.

PTI
PTI

February 11, 2024

Police Constable Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan
info-icon

A police head constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Jhunjhunu, Girdhari Lal Sharma said Krishna Kumar (45) was posted in Jhunjhunu prison as the in-charge of the weapon store.

He shot himself inside the store, Sharma said, adding that he was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

After a post-mortem examination by a medical board, the body was handed over to Kumar's family members. The officer said no suicide note was found.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement