Poem: Happy Independence Day

Why are you still sleeping, munchkin?

Can't you hear the beating drum?

All are independent again

Independence of killing you in your name.

Why are you not waking up

See the birds flying in the sky

Your friends are playing in the field

Won't you watch them playing,

maintaining a sacred safe distance!

Wake up little boy

Wake up from the sleep

You're not allowed to rest in peace

You have many lessons to learn

Of dos and don'ts.

Stand alone in the separate line

And chant the praising song to the country

Today is Independence Day

Can't you see!

Wake up obstinate boy

See school bell is ringing

Can't you see?

Why are your eyes red, little boy?

Okay.

Don't wake up, boy

Never, ever feel thirsty again

You're not permitted to be thirsty

Don't wake up child

Sleep, sleep in peace.

Now, you're all secure, dear countrymen

A dead child will not ask for water again.

(Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal, who speaks for marginalised voices.)