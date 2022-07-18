Monday, Jul 18, 2022
PM To Interact With The Indian Team Headed For The Commonwealth Games On July 20th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually interact with the Indian team headed for Commonwealth Games 2022.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 5:34 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 20 via video conferencing, his office said on Monday.

Athletes, as well as coaches, will attend the interaction which, the Prime Minister's Office said, is part of his continuous endeavor to motivate athletes ahead of their participation in major sporting events. Last year, Modi interacted with the contingent of Indian athletes for the Tokyo Olympics as well as the para-athletes who participated in the Paralympic Games.

Even during the sporting events, Modi took a keen interest in the progress of athletes and spoke to congratulate them on their success and sincere efforts while motivating them to do better, the statement said. The prime minister also met and interacted with them on their return.

The CWG 2022 is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 and August 8. A total of 215 athletes, participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines, will represent India in the mega sporting event. 

