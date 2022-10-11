Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
PM Narendra Modi Hails Guru Ramdas On His Birth Anniversary

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 10:15 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Guru Ram Das on the occasion of his 'Parkash Purab', and said he made an indelible contribution to Sikh history and culture with an emphasis on service and compassion.

Guru Ram Das was the fourth of the ten Gurus in Sikhism.

"I bow to Sri Guru Ram Das Ji on the auspicious occasion of his Parkash Purab. He has made an indelible contribution to Sikh history and culture with an emphasis on service and compassion," Modi said in a tweet.

Guru Ram Das was also an outstanding poet and his works reflected a pure spirit of devotion, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

