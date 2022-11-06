Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
PM Narendra Modi Attends Mass Wedding Event In Gujarat

On the occasion, the prime minister urged the newly-weds not to organise a separate wedding function afterwards under the pressure of relatives after reaching home and instead save that money for their children.       

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 7:57 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a mass wedding ceremony held in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat and blessed the couples.

The event was organised at Jawahar Maidan by a foundation. As many as 551 girls whose fathers had died tied the knot at the mega event.

Modi was on a tour of Gujarat where Assembly polls will be held in December. Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Valsad district. 

(With PTI Inputs)

