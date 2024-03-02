PM Modi To Inaugurate First Under-River Tunnel Of Kolkata Metro On March 6: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

In an exclusive interview to PTI-Videos, Vaishnaw also said though the work on the Kolkata Metro started in the 1970s, the progress made in the last 10 years of the Modi government was much more than the 40 years before that.

"That's the focus the prime minister puts on getting infrastructure in place and building a foundation for a country which will be a developed nation by 2047," he said.

The work on Kolkata Metro progressed in several phases. In the current phase, the under-river tunnel has been built for the city's East-West metro corridor.