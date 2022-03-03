Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
PM Modi To Attend Virtual Meeting With Other Quad Leaders On Thursday

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders of the Quad nations will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 11:31 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday participate in a virtual meeting of the Quad leaders along with US President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Japan and Australia.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the leaders will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate along with President of USA Joseph R Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida in a Quad Leaders' virtual meeting on March 3," it said in a statement.

The Quad leaders held an in-person summit in Washington in September last year.

"The leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after the September 2021 Summit in Washington DC. They will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said. 

"The Quad leaders will also review ongoing efforts to implement the Leaders' initiatives announced as part of the Quad's contemporary and positive agenda," it said.

