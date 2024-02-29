National

PM Modi, Mauritian Counterpart To Inaugurate Airstrip, Jetty At Agalega Island In Mauritius

The inauguration of these projects is a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PTI
February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth Photo: Screen grab from video posted on X/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth, will jointly inaugurate an airstrip and a jetty, along with six community development projects, at the Agalega Island in Mauritius on Thursday.

Modi and Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the new airstrip and the St James Jetty, along with six community development projects, at the Agalega Island in Mauritius at 1 pm on Thursday via video-conferencing.

The projects will fulfil the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega, strengthen maritime security and foster socio-economic development, the statement said.

The inauguration of these projects is significant as it follows the launch of UPI and RuPay card services in Mauritius by the two leaders on February 12.

PM Modi

