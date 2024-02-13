'Bharat Is Proud Of You': PM Modi Tells Indian Community In Abu Dhabi | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the United Arab Emirates for a two-day visit, spoke to the Indian community on Tuesday at the 'Ahlan Modi' cultural event. This is the Prime Minister's seventh trip to the country.

Speaking at the event in Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City Stadium, Modi expressed his sentiment, stating, "I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born, and I have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you."