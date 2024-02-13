'Bharat Is Proud Of You': PM Modi Tells Indian Community In Abu Dhabi | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the United Arab Emirates for a two-day visit, spoke to the Indian community on Tuesday at the 'Ahlan Modi' cultural event. This is the Prime Minister's seventh trip to the country.
Speaking at the event in Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City Stadium, Modi expressed his sentiment, stating, "I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born, and I have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you."
The Prime Minister was greeted upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, whom he has referred to as his brother in the course of strengthening relations with the Arabian Peninsula nation that is home to millions of Indians.
Top Quotes From Community Event In Abu Dhabi
"Today, in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone's heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship."
"This is my 7th visit to the UAE in the last 10 years. Brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also came to receive me at the airport today. This makes him special. I am happy that we got the opportunity to welcome him four times in India. A few days ago he came to Gujarat and lakhs of people gathered on the streets to thank him."
"I am fortunate that the UAE has awarded me with its highest civilian award - The Order of Zayed. This honour is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you."
"In 2015, when I presented to him (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed) the proposal to build a temple in Abu Dhabi on behalf of all of you, he immediately said yes to it. Now the time has come to inaugurate this grand (BAPS) temple.”
"More than 1.5 lakh Indian students are studying in UAE schools. A master's course was started at the IIT Delhi campus here last month, and a new CBSE office will be opened soon in Dubai. These institutions will be helpful in providing the best education to the Indian community here."
“Which country in the world is the 2nd largest manufacturer? Our Bharat. Today, the goal of every Indian is to make India a developed country by 2047. The country in the world whose economy is growing at a rapid pace? It's our Bharat. The world's largest milk producer is our Bharat. Which country in the world is the 2nd largest manufacturer? Our Bharat.”