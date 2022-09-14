Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
PM Modi Condoles Death Of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a 12th generation descendant of Maratha king Shivaji, and lauded his contribution to society.

Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale
Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale PTI

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:16 am

Bhosale died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. He was 75.

"Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among people. He made a rich contribution to Satara's progress. Condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted. 

