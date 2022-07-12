Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Claims India Is The 'Mother Of All Democracies' During Centenary Celebrations Of Bihar Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that India is to only the largest democracy but also the mother of all democracies.

undefined
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 9:13 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that India was the “mother of all democracies”, drawing upon the legacy of ancient republics like Vaishali, and expressed satisfaction over the nation’s march towards becoming a “mature democracy”.

Modi made the remark at a function here organised on the occasion of centenary celebrations of Bihar Assembly as part of which he unveiled a commemorative pillar, planted a sapling of 'Kalpataru' tree and laid foundation stones of a guest house and a library.

“India is a democracy because we believe in saamanjasya (harmony)….. We are often told that India is the largest democracy. I would like countrymen to remember that we are not just the largest; India is the mother of all democracies,” Modi said.

Related stories

New Projects In Jharkhand To Boost Development In Eastern India: PM Narendra Modi

Short-Cut Politics Based On Populist Measures Can Destroy Nation: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi Begins 12-km Roadshow In Deogarh Amid Tight Security

Expressing delight over being “the first prime minister to have visited the Assembly of Bihar”, Modi recalled that the state was home to Vaishali, said to be the oldest republic in the world.

“Many people say that democracy came to India because of western influence. By doing so they undermine the legacy of Bihar,” said Modi, recalling events like Champaran Satyagrah of Mahatma Gandhi to make his point.

“It is not a mere coincidence that the centenary celebrations of assembly premises are being held simultaneously with the Amrit Mahotsav (75th anniversary) of the Independence,” said the PM.

He also stated that the nation was “on its way to becoming a mature democracy” which was evident from “better attendance of lawmakers inside Parliament and state assemblies” and “discarding of obsolete laws”.

Modi also spoke of the “glorious past” of the state Assembly, which became the first in the country to bring in a zamindari abolition law and reservation for women in panchayats.

The PM’s address was preceded by speeches of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. 

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Narendra Modi Bihar Assembly Amrit Mahotsav Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Democracy Bihar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG