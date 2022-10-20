PM Modi And UN Sec-Gen Gueterres To Have Bilateral Meeting In Gujarat Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Antonio Guterres has done some plain speaking about the western-dominated international financial system and hoped India would play its part in reforming these institutions. The UN chief’s blunt talk is appreciated by India and all other developing nations.

The UN chief is on a three-day visit to India. On Wednesday, he was speaking in Mumbai at the Gujar. From Mumbai, he is scheduled to fly to Gujarat, where he will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign minister Subramanyam Jaishankar.

PM Modi to unveil Mission LiFE and other projects

After the meeting, PM Modi will launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in the presence of Guterres at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia.

Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.

This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy), according to an official release.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth more than Rs 1,970 crore at Vyara in Tapi district.

He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth more than Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts, the release said.

The prime minister will also participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which is being organised from October 20 to 22 in Kevadia by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The conference will bring together 118 heads of Indian Missions (ambassadors and high commissioners) from all over the world.

Through its 23 sessions spread over three days, the conference will provide an opportunity to have detailed internal discussions on issues such as contemporary geo-political and geo-economic environment, connectivity and India’s foreign policy priorities, the release said.

(With PTI Inputs)