Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Lauds Efforts Of Vaccinators As India Crosses 200-Cr Vaccine Doses Landmark

Official sources said Narendra Modi asserted that the coming generations will be proud of India's achievement in fulfilling its resolve at a time of crisis following the pandemic outbreak.

undefined
PM Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 10:17 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to all vaccinators and lauded their efforts as India crossed the Covid-19 vaccination milestone of administering 200 crore doses to its citizens. 

Official sources said Modi asserted that the coming generations will be proud of India's achievement in fulfilling its resolve at a time of crisis following the pandemic outbreak. Vaccinators, healthcare workers and support staff, and frontline workers have played a crucial role in protecting people of the country, he wrote. 

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Hero Of First War Of Independence

PM Narendra Modi Unveils 'SPRINT Challenges' For Indian Navy

PM Narendra Modi Calls Freebies For Votes 'Very Dangerous', AAP Hits Back Saying Free Education, Healthnare Not Freebie

The speed and coverage which India provided to the world's largest vaccination programme is excellent, and this has happened due to efforts of people like you, the prime minister said in the letter. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Covid-19 Vaccination Pandemic Outbreak Vaccinators Healthcare Workers Support Staff Frontline Workers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP