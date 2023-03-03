Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Plea In HC Against CBI Court Order To Move TMC Leader To Delhi For Grilling In Cattle Smuggling Case

As lawyers did not attend court owing to the demise of barrister Satyabrata Mookherjee, Justice Bibek Chaudhuri sent the records of the petition to Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava for permission for a special sitting of his court to hear the matter on Saturday.

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 10:06 pm

An urgent unlisted petition was moved before the Calcutta High Court on Friday challenging a CBI court direction to shift Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal to Delhi for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As lawyers did not attend court owing to the demise of barrister Satyabrata Mookherjee, Justice Bibek Chaudhuri sent the records of the petition to Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava for permission for a special sitting of his court to hear the matter on Saturday.

Moving the petition, his lawyer submitted before Justice Bibek Chaudhuri that on the basis of an order passed by the special judge, CBI Court at Asansol, the ED has already taken steps to shift Mondal to Delhi for further investigation in a PMLA matter in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

The TMC leader was arrested by the ED in November last year. He was taken into custody by the CBI in the cattle smuggling case in August, 2022.

His lawyer moved the petition claiming that the order on the basis of which Mondal is sought to be shifted to Delhi is bad in law and cannot be issued by the special judge, CBI Court at Asansol.

-With PTI Input

National Calcutta High Court Justice Judicary TMC Leader Cattle Smuggling Case Kolkata West Bengal
