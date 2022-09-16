Pinarayi Vijayan Attacks Kerala Governor Over Varsity Appointment Row

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over his statement on alleged nepotism in appointments in the state universities, saying what he said was "absurd".

Addressing a press meet here, the Chief Minister urged the Governor to keep the decorum of the position he holds. Reacting to Khan's allegations, he asked, "Is this what is meant by the position of a Governor?"

He was responding to a query on Khan's statement on Thursday that he will not allow the University Laws Amendment Bill recently passed by the state Assembly, alleging it seeks to legalise illegalities and pave the way for appointment of "unqualified relatives" of staff of the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues.

Terming as "absurd" the Governor's statement, Vijayan said his government has so far avoided a confrontation with Khan on the issue. "We have not taken a position so far on this issue. But a stage has reached where the limit has been crossed", the CM said.

The Governor had been attacking the Left Government since the Kannur University's move to appoint Vijayan's personal staff's relative in a teaching post there.

(With PTI Inputs)