People From Different Faiths Attend Yogi Adityanath's Vijayadashami Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday led the traditional Vijayadashami ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Gorakhpur amidst the participation from members of different communities.

The yatra commenced at 4.30 pm, after the CM, hailed as a Goraksh Peeth Adhishwer (head) of Gorakhnath temple, performed a puja of Guru Gorakhnath.

When the yatra exited from the main gate, people from the Muslim community showered flowers at the procession, and the Urdu academy chairman Chowdhary Kaifulwara welcomed the CM with a garland. Kaifulwara told the media that his family has been welcoming the Goraksha Peeth Adhishwer Shobha Yatra for many generations.

“The Goraksha Peeth does not discriminate against people on the basis of religion and caste,” he said. Muslim women and children were seen taking pictures of the CM.

The CM traveled in a chariot decorated with flowers, and distributed prasad to crowds lined up on both sides of the road. The yatra consisted of a musical backdrop composed of traditional instruments such as the nagfani, turhi, nagada, damru, and even a brass band.

Moving forward, the procession reached the under-construction Jhulelal temple, where a section of people from the Sindhi community welcomed Adityanath with garlands.

People from different communities kept welcoming him till he reached Ramlila Mansarover temple, where Adityanath performed a puja of Devadhidev Mahadev and other Dev Vigrah in the backdrop of Vedic chants. He then reached the Ramlila maidan where he did a ‘Raj Tilak’ of Lord Ram and performed an aarti of Mata Janki, Lakshman and Hanuman.