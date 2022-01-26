Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Patnaik Congratulates Padma Awardees From Odisha, COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers

The Padma awards, considered the highest civilian awards of the country, will be conferred by the President at a ceremonial function in Rashtrapati Bhawan in March-April.

Patnaik Congratulates Padma Awardees From Odisha, COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers
Odisha Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 11:54 am

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday congratulated 7 Padma awardees from Odisha as well as manufactures of COVID-19 vaccines for their contribution to the national vaccination effort. While eminent Odia woman writer Pratibha Ray has been selected for prestigious Padma Bhushan award this year, six others from the state will get Padma Shri award.

The Padma Shri awardees from the state were: Srimad Bab Balia for social service, Pramod Bhagat (Para-athlete), Aditya Prasad Dash (science and technology), Shymamani Devi (art), Narasingha Prasad Guru (literature and education) and late Guru Prasad Mohapatra (former union secretary).

The Padma awards, considered the highest civilian awards of the country, will be conferred by the President at a ceremonial function in Rashtrapati Bhawan in March-April. Taking to twitter, Patnaik said: “Congratulations to #Odisha’s illustrious personalities: Ms Pratibha Ray, Srimad Baba Balia, Shri Pramod Bhagat, Sri Aditya Prasad Dash, Ms Shymamani Devi, Sri Narasiungha Prasad Guru & Late Guruprasad Mohapatra on being among #PadmaAward winners. We are proud of you.”

Related stories

Jamia's First Female V-C Conferred With Padma Shri

Padma Awards 2022 | Behind Centre’s Surprise Choice Of CPI(M)’s Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Padma Awards 2022: From Faisal Ali Dar To Sankaranarayana Menon, Check Out Sports List

Similarly, in another tweet, Patnaik said: “Congratulate Shri Krishna Ella & Smt. Suchitra Ella of @BharatBiotech: Shri Cyrus Poonawalla of @SerumInstIndia on being elected for conferment of #PadmaBhusan. You have made India proud by helping us fight against #COVID-19 with #Covaxin and #Covishield vaccines.” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated the winners of Padma awards from Odisha.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Odisha CM Odisha Government Padma Awards Padma Shri COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

'Darkest Days': Goa Governor Makes Veiled Reference To Emergency In Republic Day Speech

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

R-Day Parade: Crowd Curtailed To 5,000 Only, Covid-19 Protocols Followed

SC Quashes HC Verdict Asking Punjab To Provide 3 % Sports Quota In Med, Dental Colleges

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Camel mounted BSF contingent march past the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer