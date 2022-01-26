Patnaik Congratulates Padma Awardees From Odisha, COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday congratulated 7 Padma awardees from Odisha as well as manufactures of COVID-19 vaccines for their contribution to the national vaccination effort. While eminent Odia woman writer Pratibha Ray has been selected for prestigious Padma Bhushan award this year, six others from the state will get Padma Shri award.

The Padma Shri awardees from the state were: Srimad Bab Balia for social service, Pramod Bhagat (Para-athlete), Aditya Prasad Dash (science and technology), Shymamani Devi (art), Narasingha Prasad Guru (literature and education) and late Guru Prasad Mohapatra (former union secretary).

The Padma awards, considered the highest civilian awards of the country, will be conferred by the President at a ceremonial function in Rashtrapati Bhawan in March-April. Taking to twitter, Patnaik said: “Congratulations to #Odisha’s illustrious personalities: Ms Pratibha Ray, Srimad Baba Balia, Shri Pramod Bhagat, Sri Aditya Prasad Dash, Ms Shymamani Devi, Sri Narasiungha Prasad Guru & Late Guruprasad Mohapatra on being among #PadmaAward winners. We are proud of you.”

Similarly, in another tweet, Patnaik said: “Congratulate Shri Krishna Ella & Smt. Suchitra Ella of @BharatBiotech: Shri Cyrus Poonawalla of @SerumInstIndia on being elected for conferment of #PadmaBhusan. You have made India proud by helping us fight against #COVID-19 with #Covaxin and #Covishield vaccines.” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated the winners of Padma awards from Odisha.

