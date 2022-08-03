Parts Of Rajasthan Battered By Torrential Rain

Heavy rains drenched several places in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours with Mount Abu in the Sirohi district recording 134 mm rainfall, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Wednesday.

The MeT office has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in many parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Mount Abu received 134 mm of rainfall followed by 120 mm in Anond of Pratapgarh, 70 mm each in Dungarpur's Nithua and Nagaur's Didwana, 60 mm in Bhilwara's Mandal and Sikar's Fatehgarh.

State capital Jaipur recorded 60 mm of rain during this period.

According to the MeT department, the second spell of heavy rains in the state will start on Wednesday. The department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in many districts including Alwar, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu in the next 24 hours.

