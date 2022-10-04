Partly Cloudy Sky Likely In City

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled a notch above normal at 22.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the weather office said. The city recorded a relative humidity of 80 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The MeT Office has forecast partly cloudy sky later in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (129) category around 9 AM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

-With PTI Input