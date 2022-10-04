Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Partly Cloudy Sky Likely In City

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 1:27 pm

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled a notch above normal at 22.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the weather office said.  The city recorded a relative humidity of 80 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The MeT Office has forecast partly cloudy sky later in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast. 

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (129) category around 9 AM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast Weather News Weather Updates New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview