The national capital on Sunday woke up to partly cloudy sky recording a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 68 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the IMD. The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, said the IMD.

The air quality of the national capital was recorded at 188 at 8 am which falls under the "moderate" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

