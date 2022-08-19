Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Parliamentary Panel Inspects Development Works At Coimbatore Railway Station

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, Radha Mohan Singh, along with panel members, inspected various development works at the Coimbatore Junction Railway Station on Friday.

Coimbatore railway station
Coimbatore railway station PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 6:51 pm

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, Radha Mohan Singh, along with panel members, inspected various development works at the Coimbatore Junction Railway Station on Friday.

Accompanied by 16 MPs from different states, Singh reviewed the 'One Station One Product'  textile stall at the station, which was opened recently, showcasing locally manufactured products like saris for sale.

Besides, Singh held discussions with officials and committee members on several issues, including the development of the city station, Coimbatore North Station, and also the need to restore train services that were canceled during the pandemic.

The major trains that were canceled include Madurai-Coimbatore Intercity Express and the overnight train service from Rameswaram, railway sources said.

BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, who was present at the meeting, said a request was forwarded to the committee to start services to southern districts of Tamil Nadu including Rameswaram and Tiruchendur.

A request was also made for the need to develop the city railway station to world-class standards, even as preparations are underway for a detailed project report apart from acquiring land for the purpose, she said.

Related stories

Go First’s Male-Bound Flight Diverted To Coimbatore After Mid-Air Smoke Alarm

We The People: How A Coimbatore Women's Network Created A Breast Milk Bank For Orphans

Vistara To Start Flights Connecting Coimbatore With Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru From May 20

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National BJP Mahila Morcha President Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan Parliamentary Standing Committee On Railways Radha Mohan Singh Coimbatore Junction Railway Station Madurai-Coimbatore Intercity Express Rameswaram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AIFF President's Election: Bhutia Throws In Hat

AIFF President's Election: Bhutia Throws In Hat

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)