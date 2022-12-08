Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Pakistan Releases BSF Soldier After 30 Hours In Captivity

On December 1, a jawan had crossed over to the other side while undertaking zero line checking along the International Border (IB) In Punjab.

It was the first sector commander-level meeting between the two border guarding forces -- BSF and Pakistan Rangers --after the declaration of ceasefire agreement by DGMOs in February
BSF with Pakistan Rangers.(File photo-Representational image) Image posted on Twitter by @BSF_India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 7:09 pm

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side in the Punjab sector, was handed back by Rangers of that country on Thursday after he spent more than 30 hours in captivity, officials said.

"A BSF constable, who had inadvertently entered the Pakistan territory during zero line checking-in area of border post Mauzam Base in Abohar sector, was safely handed over back to the BSF during a commandant-level flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers today at 17.10 hrs," a spokesperson said.

The jawan had crossed over to the Pakistan side on Wednesday morning between 6am and 7 am.

This is the second such incident in the Abohar sector in the recent past.

On December 1, a jawan had crossed over to the other side while undertaking zero line checking along the International Border (IB). The Pakistan Rangers handed him back to the BSF the same day after a flag meeting.
 

National India Pakistan BSF International Border(IB) Punjab Pakistan Rangers Mauzam Base Abohar Sector Flag Meeting Zero Line
