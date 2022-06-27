Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Pakistan Intruder Killed Along International Border In Jammu

A BSF spokesman said the area domination party noticed the intruder heading towards the border fence with an intention to cross over. 

Pakistan Intruder Killed Along International Border In Jammu
BSF

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 11:46 am

A Pakistani intruder was killed by BSF troops along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district early Monday, officials said. A BSF spokesman said the area domination party noticed the intruder heading towards the border fence with an intention to cross over. 

"Our party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention and continued his movement towards the fence", he said. BSF troops fired three rounds at the intruder, the spokesman said, adding his body was found close to the fence. The body was handed over to the police. 

Related stories

Manoj Sinha Talks About Government's Efforts For A Holistic Development Of Tribal Communities In Jammu And Kashmir

Security Forces Have Upper Hand Over Terrorism: Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor

Terrorist Arrested In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Pakistan Intruder International Border Jammu BSF Border Fence Pakistan Jammu Police Jammu And Kashmir Spokesperson Jammu District
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident