Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Over 3 Lakh Hectare Of Reserved Forest Land Under Encroachment: Govt

With more than 54,000 hectares of its reserved forest area (RFA) under encroachment, Madhya Pradesh has the highest illegal occupancy of forests in India.

Over 3 Lakh Hectare Of Reserved Forest Land Under Encroachment: Govt
MP, followed by Arunachal Pradesh, has the highest illegal occupancy of RFA in India Photograph by Kalyan Varma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 11:27 am

More than three lakh hectare of reserved forest land is under encroachment with the highest illegal occupancy of such forests in Madhya Pradesh, the environment ministry said on Thursday. Responding to a query raised in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Environment Ashwini Choubey said his ministry has written to the states and Union Territories to remove the encroachments and ensure that no further encroachment takes place.

With more than 54,000 hectares of its reserved forest area (RFA) under encroachment, Madhya Pradesh has the highest illegal occupancy of forests in India, closely followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 53,450 hectares of encroached land, showed the data shared by the minister. It said that a total of 3,67,214 hectare of reserved forest land has been encroached across the country.

Among other states, encroached forest land in Andhra Pradesh stood at 34,358 hectare, the third highest in the country, in Odisha, it is 33,154 hectare, Jharkhand 29,048 hectare, and Uttar Pradesh 27,325 hectare. The minister said that protection and management of forests is primarily the responsibility of concerned state/UT, but whenever any complaint regarding encroachment is received, the same is forwarded to the state/UT for taking appropriate action as per the extant acts, rules and regulations.

Related stories

MP: Forest Guard Among 4 Killed In Two Road Accidents

WB Forest Department Aims To Release 2nd Batch Of Endangered Turtles With GPS Tags 

Over 5,000 Hectares Degraded Forest Area Rehabilitated In J&K: Officials

“The states and Union Territories also take various measures such as demarcation and digitisation of forest boundaries, strengthening infrastructure for forest protection, involving fringe area forest communities such as Joint Forest Management Committees, Eco Development Committees to prevent and control encroachments,” the minister said in a written response. “The ministry has written to state governments and Union Territory administrations to remove encroachments and ensure that no further encroachment takes place as per the existing acts/rules,” he said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Forest Environment Deforestation Forest Conservation Madhya Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Our Focus Is On Trade, Technology And Tourism: MEA

Our Focus Is On Trade, Technology And Tourism: MEA

Delhi Records 2,668 Covid Cases, 13 Deaths; Positivity Rate Down To 4.3 Pc

COVID-19: Assam Logs 1,019 New Cases, 19 More Deaths

PM May Inaugurate AIIMS In Bilaspur In June: HP CM

Statues And Politics | Incidents Of Vandalism In Recent Past

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family