Outlook's Next Issue: Return Of The Coalition

The Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu with 16 seats and Janata Dal (United)’s Nitish Kumar with 12 have emerged as kingmakers, holding the reins to the current political landscape. Although the allies have helped form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre with 293 seats, some experts say the coalition government may be running on borrowed time. The Opposition, INDIA bloc, with 234 seats has promised to make a move when the time is right.