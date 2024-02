National

#OutlookMagazine | The Last Days of Ayodhya

Just as Ram in the Ramayana often forgets his divine nature, the Ram of Ram Mandir, too, seems to have lost access to some parts of himself. He is a solitary avenger and redeemer, resplendent on the saffron with his raised bow and sheath of arrows. He is hectoring and hypermasculine, but also hypersensitive to insult and continuously in need of validation. He wants non-Hindus to chant his name to prove that they belong in Ayodhya.