National

#OutlookMagazine | Podcast - Ladakh's Battle for Tribal Identity | Adivasi Politics

Soon after the abrogation of Article 370, murmurs to safeguard culture, language and tribal identity surfaced in the region. Ladakhi leaders hoped the ruling National Democratic Alliance government would act to protect their tribal identity. This hope arose, in particular, from the 119th meeting of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes in September 2019 in New Delhi, which discussed the inclusion of the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Fifth or Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

O
Outlook Web Bureau
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Tags

NDA

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement