Outlook Talks: Emotions, Politics & Ideology with Prof. Ajay Gudavarthy

'Outlook Talks' hosts a discussion with Professor Ajay Gudavarthy, Centre for Political Studies, JNU. We explore the role of emotions in politics, the impact of ideologies, and the dynamics of the electoral landscape in India. The conversation delves into the rise of Hindutva, the interplay of development and religion, and the shifting voter sentiments.