Outlook News Wrap May 15: 1st Set Of CAA Certificates Issued, SC Slams Centre Over U'Khand Forest Fire, Newsclick Founder To Be Released And More

Hello readers! Through this news wrap we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we are focusing on the release of the first set of CAA certificates by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Besides, today's news wrap also includes important updates on Uttarakhand forest fires and SC's release order for NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha.
Moreover, we also bring you updates on the latest international developments including the confusion over the death toll inn Gaza amid a war with Israel and the much-discussed Idia-Iran Chabahar agreement.
Read All These And More On Outlook May 15 News Wrap
14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
The first set of citizenship certificates under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been issued, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday, adding that 14 were people given Indian citizenship. READ FULL STORY.
SC Orders Release Of NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha In Chinese Funding Case, Arrest Declared 'Invalid'
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha who was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on October 3 last year for allegedly receiving illegal funding from China, routed through the United States. READ FULL STORY.
Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Why Forest Officials At Poll Duty, SC Slams Centre
Strongly criticising the Centre over the issue of Uttarakhand forest fires, the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned why only Rs 3.15 crore were given to the state when it actually required Rs 10 crore to tackle the issue. Besides, the apex court also raised the question on why forest officials were deputed to election duty amid the forest fires in the state. READ FULL STORY.
Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
So far India’s engagement in the Chabahar has been a story of one step forward and two steps back. It struggles with its growing convergence of interest with the US against Washington and Tehran’s continuing antipathy. For a short time after the nuclear pact was signed there was a reprieve, but Trump walked out of the deal and both countries remain on opposite camps. READ FULL STORY.
35,000 Or Less? After Israel's Claims Of Revised Gaza Death Toll Sparks Controversy, UN Clarifies
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that 50 percent of the current death toll in Gaza are of Hamas fighters and militants. The Israeli PM further downplayed the numbers of the civilian death toll, which sparked outrage across the international community. READ FULL STORY.
Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16
We will be going in the Premier League final day with Manchester City at the top and Arsenal two points behind the leaders. In LaLiga, Real Madrid are in action against Alaves. Neeraj Chopra will also be in action today at the Federation Cup. In IPL, Rajasthan Royals are up against Punjab Kings. Italian Open and Thailand Open go on in tennis and badminton respectively. River Plate qualify for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Follow all the latest scores and updates here. READ FULL STORY.
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2’ Teaser Review: Sauron Returns To Threaten The Middle Earth
After a fantastic reception of the first season, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is back with its second season. The first season ended in 2022 and fans were left yearning for more. The makers of this JRR Tolkien adaptation have released the teaser trailer for the second season. The video has already become the talk of the town and it has started trending on social media. READ FULL STORY.