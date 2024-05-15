National

Outlook News Wrap May 15: 1st Set Of CAA Certificates Issued, SC Slams Centre Over U'Khand Forest Fire, Newsclick Founder To Be Released And More

Outlook May 15 News Wrap: Today's top headlines include release of the first set of 14 CAA certificates by the Ministry of Home Affairs, SC's strong criticism of Centre over handling forest fire in Uttarakhand, fuss over real death toll due to war in Gaza and more

Outlook News Wrap: Indian Citizenship granted to 14, SC slams Centre over U'khand fire, UN clarifies Gaza death toll, SC orders release of NewsClick fouder
info_icon

Hello readers! Through this news wrap we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we are focusing on the release of the first set of CAA certificates by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Besides, today's news wrap also includes important updates on Uttarakhand forest fires and SC's release order for NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha.

Moreover, we also bring you updates on the latest international developments including the confusion over the death toll inn Gaza amid a war with Israel and the much-discussed Idia-Iran Chabahar agreement.

Read All These And More On Outlook May 15 News Wrap

14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates

The first set of citizenship certificates under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been issued, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday, adding that 14 were people given Indian citizenship. READ FULL STORY.

SC Orders Release Of NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha In Chinese Funding Case, Arrest Declared 'Invalid'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha who was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on October 3 last year for allegedly receiving illegal funding from China, routed through the United States. READ FULL STORY.

Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Why Forest Officials At Poll Duty, SC Slams Centre

Strongly criticising the Centre over the issue of Uttarakhand forest fires, the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned why only Rs 3.15 crore were given to the state when it actually required Rs 10 crore to tackle the issue. Besides, the apex court also raised the question on why forest officials were deputed to election duty amid the forest fires in the state. READ FULL STORY.

Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?

So far India’s engagement in the Chabahar has been a story of one step forward and two steps back. It struggles with its growing convergence of interest with the US against Washington and Tehran’s continuing antipathy. For a short time after the nuclear pact was signed there was a reprieve, but Trump walked out of the deal and both countries remain on opposite camps. READ FULL STORY.

35,000 Or Less? After Israel's Claims Of Revised Gaza Death Toll Sparks Controversy, UN Clarifies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that 50 percent of the current death toll in Gaza are of Hamas fighters and militants. The Israeli PM further downplayed the numbers of the civilian death toll, which sparked outrage across the international community. READ FULL STORY.

Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16

We will be going in the Premier League final day with Manchester City at the top and Arsenal two points behind the leaders. In LaLiga, Real Madrid are in action against Alaves. Neeraj Chopra will also be in action today at the Federation Cup. In IPL, Rajasthan Royals are up against Punjab Kings. Italian Open and Thailand Open go on in tennis and badminton respectively. River Plate qualify for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Follow all the latest scores and updates here. READ FULL STORY.

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2’ Teaser Review: Sauron Returns To Threaten The Middle Earth

After a fantastic reception of the first season, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is back with its second season. The first season ended in 2022 and fans were left yearning for more. The makers of this JRR Tolkien adaptation have released the teaser trailer for the second season. The video has already become the talk of the town and it has started trending on social media. READ FULL STORY.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP's Sanjay Singh Meets Swati Maliwal, Says Kejriwal Directed Stern Action On Assault Case
  2. Over 13 Lakh Commuters Used QR Tickets In Kolkata Metro Green Line Between April 1 And May 13
  3. Outlook News Wrap May 15: 1st Set Of CAA Certificates Issued, SC Slams Centre Over U'Khand Forest Fire, Newsclick Founder To Be Released And More
  4. Kerala Court Sentences Woman To 20 Years' Imprisonment For Abetting Rape Of Minor Stepdaughter
  5. Climate Crisis Made Crippling April Heatwave In South Asia 45 Times More Likely, Say Scientists
Entertainment News
  1. 'Longing' Trailer Review: Richard Gere-Diane Kruger Pack Powerful Performances In This Suspense Drama
  2. 2024 Gotham TV Awards: 'Baby Reindeer', 'Ripley', And 'Shogun' Rule The List Of Nominations
  3. Alia Bhatt's Name Added To Blockout 2024 List Post Met Gala For Silence On Gaza Crisis
  4. Amid ‘Shikhu’ Tease, Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On What She Looks For In A Partner
  5. Gaurav Sharma Opens Up About Playing Toshu In 'Anupamaa', Calls The Opportunity A 'Blessing'
Sports News
  1. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals Take On Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings
  2. Sandeep Lamichhane Rape Case: Ex-Nepal Captain Acquitted, Available For T20 World Cup
  3. SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 66 Preview
  4. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16
  5. IPL 2024: Most Sixes Smashed In The History Of Indian Premier League - 1,125 And Counting
World News
  1. Ancient Tree Rings Reveal 2023 As Hottest Summer In Over 2,000 Years, Scientists Confirm
  2. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  3. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  4. What To Do After Getting Laid Off With H1b Visa? USCIS Releases Guideline To Extend Your 60-Day Stay
  5. US Witnesses More Tornado Outbreaks Despite Decrease In Tornado Days, Study Finds
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; PoK Part Of India, Says Shah
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16