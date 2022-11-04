Operation Lotus In Four States? KCR Accuses BJP Of Toppling State Governments

In an unprecedented allegation Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao yesterday said that the arrested people who tried to bribe 4 Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS, now Bharat Rashtra Samiti or BRS) MLAs in a bid to topple the state government allegedly on behalf of BJP had also planned to turn the tables in another three non-BJP states – Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

KCR also showed a five minutes’ clip from the one-hour video that he has claimed to have the potential to establish BJP’s hands behind the poaching efforts. The video was from the Telangana farm house incident of last week where the TRS MLAs were allegedly offered bribes to join BJP or else to face the CBI investigation against them.

The CM said that the video clearly indicates the engagement of the BJP as the three arrested were heard naming Amit Shah ’20 times’, PM Modi ‘thrice’ and the reference to the change of government in Karnataka was also made.

“They openly say in the video we already dethroned eight (state) governments. And how they conducted the operation. Now we (the men) are in the process of dethroning four governments, i.e Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan,” KCR alleged.

He appealed to the judiciary to save the democracy from all those who are in the process of “purchasing MLAs”. “Henceforth, it becomes the prime duty of every democratic thinker and I expect honourable Supreme court CJ and also honourable judges of the supreme court, honourable CJs of all High courts to discuss and take all required steps, whatever they are in accordance with law,” the CM said.

Pointing out that the arrested people during investigation have taken the names of top BJP leaders the CM said he will send the video to the judges of both the SC and HCs besides the opposition leaders and media. He also added that the video evidence has already been submitted to Telangana HC.

He also recalled that in October only Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing an election rally at Munugode said that the TRS government will go soon. Bypolls were conducted at Munugode assembly constituency yesterday along with other six constituencies across the country. Notably, the by-election at Munugode was necessitated as the elected Congress MLA from this seat resigned and joined BJP.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi KCR said, “I had made this suggestion to you Modi ji. I make today also. Stop this 'kaand' (scandal)... Accept the respect of democracy.”

KCR also hinted at his national ambition and said that he will take up the struggle to save democracy. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had hit at TRS chief for his national ambition and said that he was taking orders from PM Modi. TRS responded to the allegations saying Gandhi first must win from Amethi before commenting on anything else.

Poaching efforts in Telangana

On October 26, Cyberabad police filed an FIR against three people who allegedly tried to poach 4 TRS MLAs at a farm house.

According to the allegations of one of the four legislators Pilot Rohith Reddy the trio - Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy, one of whom is a businessman, offered them Rs. 100 crores to join BJP and topple the TRS government.

Reportedly Police got a tip that the MLA trading was going on at the farm house and reached there. However, no money was recovered from the site.

Later as per Reddy’s complaint, cases under relevant sections criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 were filed against the accused and they had subsequently been arrested.

BJP refutes allegations

While BJP hasn’t given any official statement since KCR showed the video, earlier it refuted all the charges against their leaders.

As the allegations were pressed that one of the accused Nanda Kumar had close connections with union minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, the BJP threw its hats into the ring.

Reddy while refuting all the allegations said, “It is all fabricated. I have no complete information on what has happened or what they said. After knowing all the details, I will react.”

Reddy also alleged that the TRS has been an habitual acquirer of MLAs and councillors from other parties and said, “The TRS [now BRS] party has a habit of acquiring MLAs, corporators, and municipal chairmanships from other parties such as the Congress, BSP, TDP, and CPI.”