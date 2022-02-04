Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Open NEET Training Centres For Benefit Of Poor, Rural Students: BJP

"Without standing behind private colleges, the state government should accept the bill having been returned and open training centres for the benefit of rural and poor students," the BJP leader said.

Open NEET Training Centres For Benefit Of Poor, Rural Students: BJP
BJP asks for the opening of NEET training centres in Coimbatore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 3:16 pm

With Governor R N Ravi returning the bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET, the ruling DMK government should immediately open training centres for the benefit of rural students to clear the medical entrance examination, BJP MLA and All India Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan said on Friday. Welcoming the decision taken by the governor, Srinivasan in a statement said NEET itself was introduced following a Supreme Court verdict during the UPA government at the Centre in which the DMK was a constituent.

Stating that NEET will help to put an end to the capitation fee and exorbitant fees collected by private colleges run by politicians and rich people for seats, she said this was the reason for the medical entrance exam being opposed in Tamil Nadu, which has a large number of private medical colleges. The necessity of a separate seat reservation policy was suggested by then Union Health Minister J P Nadda to the Tamil Nadu government for the benefit of rural and government school students, she said, adding that the AIADMK government at the time immediately acted on it  and reserved 7.5 per cent for the purpose.

The previous dispensation took a decision in 2020 to reserve 7.5 per cent of undergraduate medical seats for government school students clearing the NEET exam. Earlier, only 20 to 30 students from government schools could take pursue medical courses but around 600 students are now taking admissions after introduction of the reservation policy without affecting social justice, the Coimbatore South MLA said.

Related stories

Plea In SC Seeks Deferment Of NEET-PG, 2022 Scheduled On March 12

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand On Plea Challenging NEET For AYUSH Courses

NEET-PG Counselling To Commence From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The ones who were "really affected" by NEET were private medical colleges, particularly in Namakkal, Salem and Erode districts and that was why BJP opposed the NEET exemption bill when it was tabled in the state assembly, the MLA said. "Without standing behind private colleges, the state government should accept the bill having been returned and open training centres for the benefit of rural and poor students," the BJP leader said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National National Eligibility And Entrance Test (NEET) BJP Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Government NEET-PG
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Rajasthan Govt Decides To Lift Night Curfew, Opens Religious Places

Rajasthan Govt Decides To Lift Night Curfew, Opens Religious Places

Fisherman Hangs Self, Suicide Note Pins Blame On Revenue Officials

Assembly Polls: AAP Reaches Out To ST Community In Goa, Unveils Eight-Point Action Plan

Delhi Riots: HC To Hear From Feb 8 Pleas Alleging Hate Speeches

‘Had Congress Worked For People, There Was No Need For Me To Join Politics’: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer

People check at a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria.

Bombing To End A War That Has Ended

Mayawati delivers speech ahead of UP polls 2022.

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations