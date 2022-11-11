Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Open 'Banglar Saree' Outlets In Every District: Mamata Banerjee To Officials

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked officials of the MSME department to open 'Banglar Saree' outlets in every district.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 9:21 am

Aiming to promote different types of sarees weaved in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked officials of the MSME department to open 'Banglar Saree' outlets in every district.

She said the move will help weavers sell their products."Open 'Banglar Saree' outlets to sell sarees of West Bengal such as Muslin, Tant, Baluchari, Jamdani, Dhaniakhali silk, among others. Each district should have one such store to help weavers sell their products," Banerjee said while speaking at an administrative review meeting here.

She instructed Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Principal Secretary Rajeev Pandey to constitute a committee for giving suggestions for 'Banglar Saree' outlets. "Think about it. I will suggest that you form a committee for more ideas regarding this. You must also set up stalls in every fair in the upcoming season," she said. 

The state MSME department also promotes the Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation (BBMC) to support handloom weavers, craftswomen and traditional artisans of the state through strategic marketing of their products. 

(With PTI Inputs)

